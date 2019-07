GO IF YOU DARE: Haunted Magnolia Hotel in Texas to open for overnight stays

EMBED >More News Videos HTX+ walks around the Hotel Galvez, the legendary Galveston resort that has hosted presidents, the Rat Pack and possibly ghosts.

SEGUIN, Texas (KTRK) -- For those who don't want to wait until Halloween for their next scare, a Texas hotel is ready to check in guests for the terror they've been craving.The Haunted Magnolia Hotel in Seguin, Texas, is getting ready to open its doors to overnight stays.Muster up your courage now.Hotel owners Jim and Erin Ghedi will start taking reservations for the overnight stays on August 12.Accommodations will include a fully restored suite complete with two bedrooms, a living room, non-cooking kitchen and a full bath with a walk-in shower.As you prepare to party among the poltergeists, only four guests will be allowed to stay in the suite at a time.Rooms are available Monday-Thursday.The overnight stays are finally available to guests after six long years of renovations to the south section suite on the second floor of the hotel, which has been around since the 1800s.The Ghedis took over in 2013. They explain on their website that during the restoration, the hotel "exploded with paranormal activity causing the loss of contractors and bringing the restoration to a halt."But no spirits were going to stop that show.The Ghedis said it took the help of a well-known Texas psychic to identify the spirits.Now the hotel, and any existing spirits moving around, are ready to accept you.But be warned. The website says up front that some of its offerings, like the haunted ghost tours, are not for the faint of heart.But it appears plenty of people are willing to face the paranormal activity head on.Three of the tours are already sold out.Schedule your tour and look out for when you can reserve your spot on an overnight stay on the Haunted Magnolia Hotel website