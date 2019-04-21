Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth! See photos of Britain's longest reigning monarch through the years

Happy 93rd birthday to Her Majesty The Queen!— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2019
Our video includes a photograph from each decade of The Queen’s life, from an image of her as a baby in 1926, to her visit to King’s College last month. #QueensBirthday #HappyBirthdayHerMajesty pic.twitter.com/E2J8c5rziD
She holds the record for being Britain's longest reigning monarch.
While the queen typically celebrates her birthday in private, the Royal family's website says her birthday will be marked by a three gun salutes this year in central London.
