Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth! See photos of Britain's longest reigning monarch through the years

Future king and queen, George, Duke of York, and Elizabeth, Duchess of York, holding their first child, future Monarch Princess Elizabeth at her christening ceremony in May 1926. (Central Press/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 93rd birthday this year on Easter Sunday.



She holds the record for being Britain's longest reigning monarch.

Royal baby name: Britons bet on Diana, Albert for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's firstborn
A royal baby on the way: Take a look back at Harry and Meghan's relationship timeline.



While the queen typically celebrates her birthday in private, the Royal family's website says her birthday will be marked by a three gun salutes this year in central London.



