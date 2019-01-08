SOCIETY

Happy Birthday, Duchess Kate! See photos of the royal family through the years

EMBED </>More Videos

From graduations to engagements, weddings and pregnancies, we've watched Prince William and Duchess Kate grow up and start their family before our very eyes. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo|Michael Dunlea, pool, file)

LONDON --
After a big year for the royal family, Wednesday is all about the Duchess of Cambridge, better known as Kate Middleton. She's turning 37!

From graduations to engagements, weddings and pregnancies, we've watched Prince William and Duchess Kate grow up and start their family before our very eyes.

Now they're a family of five. Last April the couple welcomed their third child, Prince Louis. The little one is fifth in line to the throne, behind big siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In the video above, take a look back at their major family milestones.

PHOTOS: Will & Kate through the years
MORE ROYAL FAMILY COVERAGE

Prince William, Prince Harry share families' Christmas cards

The British royal family tree and the line to the throne

A look back at the wedding of Prince William, Kate Middleton
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societykate middletonroyal familyroyalsRoyal Weddingprince williamlondoneuropeu.s. & world
Related
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Former MD Anderson pres. dies at 82 after brain cancer battle
9-year-old boy helps save grandfather's life
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Alleged gunman charged in death of Jazmine Barnes
LIVE: Remembering murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
TIMELINE: Investigation into Jazmine Barnes' death
What we know about Jazmine Barnes' accused killers
Police shoot armed suspect outside hotel in SW Houston
Former MD Anderson pres. dies at 82 after brain cancer battle
UH student's car stolen in robbery at campus garage
Woman killed by big rig on I-45 after walking into traffic
Show More
Family of wrongfully accused man receiving violent threats
Ride the rainbow to this unicorn-themed dessert bar in Houston
7 dead in shooting at bar in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Man attacks, injures 20 children with a hammer
Unpaid federal employee hired by 'Kimmel' to play tambourine
More News