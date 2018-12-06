If you missed out on the first round of limited-edition H-E-B Selena bags, here's your chance to try again!
RELATED: H-E-B website reportedly crashes in midst of Selena shopping bag frenzy
H-E-B is releasing new limited-edition Selena bags online and in stores today.
RELATED: This baby's Selena-themed photo shoot will melt your heart
The Texas-based store made the announcement through their website last week.
The second release comes months after H-E-B released their first Selena bag back in March, which reportedly crashed the website in the midst of the release.
H-E-B set to release limited-edition Selena bags today
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories