H-E-B set to release limited-edition Selena bags today

Although Selena has been gone for nearly 25 years, her legacy has lived on with fans.

If you missed out on the first round of limited-edition H-E-B Selena bags, here's your chance to try again!

H-E-B is releasing new limited-edition Selena bags online and in stores today.

The Texas-based store made the announcement through their website last week.

The second release comes months after H-E-B released their first Selena bag back in March, which reportedly crashed the website in the midst of the release.
