H-E-B recalls sauté pans due to laceration hazard

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- H-E-B is recalling its sauté pans due to a laceration hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The glass lid on the kitchen and table sauté pans can crack or shatter during normal use, posing a laceration hazard, CPSC says.

The affected pans were sold in red and gray, and only pans with a date code from May 2018 through December 2018 are included in the recall.

The grocery store chain received eight reports of the glass lid cracking or shattering, including one report of an eye injury.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pans with glass lid and return them to H-E-B. for a full refund. H-E-B. sells this product online and at its stores in Texas.
