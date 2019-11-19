How H-E-B is helping Houston Food Bank after leak contaminated nearly 2M pounds of food

"H-E-B has committed to replenishing the food bank's now empty refrigerators following this week's ammonia leak," the supermarket chain wrote in a press release.
The popular food retailer will be delivering trailer loads of produce, meat and other products to the food bank. In addition, they will organize its partners for a volunteer event to help get the food bank back to its full capacity. They are also encouraging other companies to help support the food bank.
The food bank works to help the 1.1 million people struggling with food insecurity in 18 counties, but because of the contamination, Houston Food Bank President Brian Greene says it caused a disruption to serve partners.
"We have about 28,000, square feet of refrigerated space in addition to the frozen space, and one of the refrigerators, the fan caved into the actual unit itself and caused an ammonia leak," Greene told ABC13.
Unite Airlines has also stepped up to help, as they are matching up to $100,000 in donations. If you donate $50 or more, you can receive up to 1,000 award miles.
You can learn more about how to donate your time, food or money here. Greene estimates the loss was worth $2.7 million.
"The best way that people can help us is volunteering because what we do is we go out and get donations from literally all over the country," Greene said. "So much of this product requires work and it's our ability to say yes to the donations to labor that we can use to replace this."
ABC13 and the Houston Food Bank are also teaming up for the 39th annual ABC13's Share Your Holidays Food Drive.
Show your holiday spirit by donating food in a red barrel at your local grocery store from Nov. 23 to Dec. 6. You can also drop off food during the live broadcast on Dec. 6 at the ABC13 station located at 3310 Bissonnet St., Houston, TX 77005.