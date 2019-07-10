good morning america

'Good Morning America' brings the show to Houston!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "Good Morning America" is in Houston, and the crowds came out early! Fans started arriving as early as 3 a.m. to be part of the action.

The GMA crew broadcast from Houston's Discovery Green as part of the 'GMA Summer Road Trip' tour on Wednesday morning.

Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee met with Houston fans. It was especially memorable for Strahan as he returned to his roots.

Strahan is a Houston native who attended Westbury High School and Texas Southern University.

Brhe gives a look as we prepare for GMA.


Strahan even once brought a meaty slice of H-Town to GMA, courtesy of Demeris BBQ.

Lara Spencer met Oliver, the Africa Watusi who went viral for going into a Houston area Petco.

Meet Oliver! The Africa Watusi who went viral for going into a Houston area Petco.



Spencer also revealed that the deals are bigger in Texas! Check out these savings in the Lone Star state in the video below.
The deals are bigger in Texas! Check out these savings in the Lone Star state.



The GMA crew travels in style. The GMA RV has been going around the country this summer, carrying a special mobile news set.

More than 50 production employees are in Houston to make sure the show goes smoothly.

Some of Houston's sports teams came out in support, with Texas Southern football and the Texans cheerleaders in attendance.





Chelsey gives a look at the GMA crowd and digital deal



Some Houston area pitmasters shared their best tips in a friendly BBQ competition.
societygood morning america
