'Good Morning America' brings the show to Houston!

The GMA crew broadcast from Houston's Discovery Green as part of the 'GMA Summer Road Trip' tour on Wednesday morning.
Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee met with Houston fans. It was especially memorable for Strahan as he returned to his roots.
Strahan is a Houston native who attended Westbury High School and Texas Southern University.
Strahan even once brought a meaty slice of H-Town to GMA, courtesy of Demeris BBQ.
Lara Spencer met Oliver, the Africa Watusi who went viral for going into a Houston area Petco.
Spencer also revealed that the deals are bigger in Texas! Check out these savings in the Lone Star state in the video below.
The GMA crew travels in style. The GMA RV has been going around the country this summer, carrying a special mobile news set.
More than 50 production employees are in Houston to make sure the show goes smoothly.
Some of Houston's sports teams came out in support, with Texas Southern football and the Texans cheerleaders in attendance.
#GMASummerRoadTrip fun with @TexansCheer! @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/buX9SLxwG2— Houston Sports (@abc13sports) July 10, 2019
.@TexasSouthern Cheer ready to show their skills! @GMA https://t.co/kud4xD7Kg5 pic.twitter.com/dl1MyVhfc3— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 10, 2019
Some Houston area pitmasters shared their best tips in a friendly BBQ competition.