Girl Scouts trapped in courthouse elevator for more than 3 hours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Girl Scouts' motto is "Be prepared" and it's a good thing because several girls found themselves stuck for more than three hours in a courthouse elevator.
The girls from Troop 25351 and their mentor, Melanie Bragg, had just delivered stuffed animals to the family courts for foster children.
On the way down in the elevator, the girls got stuck and eventually had to call the fire department to be rescued.
" (I) am really proud of how well everyone held it together," Bragg posted on Facebook.
Bragg added, "Megan Carson and Ella Malinsky have gotten the Girl Scout Silver medal award for this project. They are keeping it going!"
