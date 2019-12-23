Society

Girl, 8, says she would rather keep homeless warm than get gifts

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Instead of asking for toys this Christmas, a third-grader from Humble is asking for socks.

During a cold day last month, 8-year-old Hailey Amerson asked her mother if they could donate socks to people in need of warm clothing.

For the last few weeks, her family and friends have donated over a thousand pairs of socks.

Hailey even got some of her friends from school to participate.

"I am so excited that my 8-year-old decided to help this Christmas season," said Demonica Amerson, Hailey's mom. "And instead of gaining gifts, she decided to be a blessing to other people."

Hailey also said her deed is what inspires her joyful mood.

"It's very fun and I just love to give stuff to people if they're homeless, sick and poor. It makes me feel very happy," Hailey said.

Next year, Hailey plans to donate coats to those in need by Easter.

SEE ALSO: Teen's good deed gives homeless man a second chance
EMBED More News Videos

Teen's good deed gives homeless man a second chance. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on June 27, 2018.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhumblechristmasgood newsdonationsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Macy's at Memorial City Mall robbed in smash-and-grab heist
Mexico-bound bus crash kills 10-year-old from Houston
Houston doctor was at Atlanta park when Olympic blast happened
Person with measles may have exposed thousand to illness in Austin
A warming trend for Christmas week
Body found face down in bayou, cause of death unknown
Deputy killed in crash wasn't wearing a seatbelt: Authorities
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
ABC13 UNSOLVED: Guardsman killed 15 years ago feet from family
Champion Forest Park to open in first quarter 2020
Spring ISD raises pay for some substitute teachers
Where does the minimum wage change in 2020?
More TOP STORIES News