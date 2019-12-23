Girl, 8, says she would rather keep homeless warm than get gifts

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3664984" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Teen's good deed gives homeless man a second chance. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on June 27, 2018.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Instead of asking for toys this Christmas, a third-grader from Humble is asking for socks.During a cold day last month, 8-year-old Hailey Amerson asked her mother if they could donate socks to people in need of warm clothing.For the last few weeks, her family and friends have donated over a thousand pairs of socks.Hailey even got some of her friends from school to participate."I am so excited that my 8-year-old decided to help this Christmas season," said Demonica Amerson, Hailey's mom. "And instead of gaining gifts, she decided to be a blessing to other people."Hailey also said her deed is what inspires her joyful mood."It's very fun and I just love to give stuff to people if they're homeless, sick and poor. It makes me feel very happy," Hailey said.Next year, Hailey plans to donate coats to those in need by Easter.