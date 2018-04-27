SOCIETY

Get it while it's cheap! Wine prices are expected to rise due to low production

EMBED </>More Videos

Get it while it's cheap! Wine price are expected to rise (KTRK)

Cheap wine is about to get more expensive, according to the International Organization of Vine and Wine.

The organization says wine production has dropped to its lowest level in 60 years.

RELATED: Houston's 5 newest wine bars, with an urban winery and bistro fare

EMBED More News Videos

Houston's best new wine bars


The reason for the fall is due to weather conditions from 2017.

Italy, the world's largest producer of wine, experienced a 21 percent fall in 2017.

Other large producers in Europe such as France and Spain also saw large drops in 2017 due to hail storms and cold weather.

South Africa, another producer, was also hit with a drought that affected the vineyards.

In the U.S., California experienced devastating wildfires that destroyed much of the harvest.

Analyst say producers, dealers and retailers will absorb most of the price hikes, but consumers will end up paying more for the cheaper bottles of wine.

RELATED: 'Skinny' wines cut calories, but not by much

EMBED More News Videos

Putting low calorie wines to the test

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywineitalyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
More Society
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News