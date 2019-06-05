Galveston celebrates Pride month with new rainbow crosswalk

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new rainbow crosswalk was painted in Galveston in support of Pride month.June marks a month-long celebration for the LGBTQ community.In a Facebook post, the City of Galveston announced the new painting on 25th and Ball Street.The painting is privately funded by individuals in the community, according to the city."No city funds or labor are being used toward the crosswalk. The city granted permission of the use of the right of way," the Facebook post stated.