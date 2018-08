EMBED >More News Videos ABC13's Jessica Willey speaks to members of the Cajun Navy as the respond to numerous calls for help amid the flooding caused by Harvey.

On Saturday you can help America's Cajun Navy.The volunteers rushed to Texas last year to help thousands in need after Hurricane Harvey hit and left devastation.All day Saturday, they will be hosting a raffle at the Gallery Furniture along North Freeway until 7 p.m.Money raised will go toward replacing equipment that Cajun Navy members lost during Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.