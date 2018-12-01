Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Former President George H.W. Bush dead at age 94
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Weather
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Turn to Ted
Let's Eat
Out and About
Cool Spaces
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
SOCIETY
Former Pres. George H.W. Bush dies at age 94
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4803178" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
The 41st president of the United States died Friday at age 94 (Dave Einsel)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Saturday, December 01, 2018 12:12AM
Related Topics:
society
famous death
george h.w. bush
u.s. & world
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SOCIETY
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
Kid fails to convince George H.W. Bush to reconsider broccoli
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
George HW Bush nation's longest-living president
More Society
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush dead at age 94
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
How the Bushes chose Houston as a home
BUSH DYNASTY: Former president leaves behind successful family
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
A look back at when George H.W. Bush skydived at age 90
Former Pres. George H.W. Bush was proud of service dog 'Sully'
Brad Paisley reminisces on friendship with the Bushes
Show More
Kid fails to convince George H.W. Bush to reconsider broccoli
George H.W. Bush steals rodeo spotlight from Garth Brooks
5 facts about George H.W. Bush you didn't know
Inside Obama's last visit with former Pres. George H.W. Bush
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
More News