Former Marine replaces tattered flag with brand new one

Veteran replaces tattered flag with his donation of brand new flag

A former Marine was so disappointed to see a tattered flag still flying, that he took it down and replaced it for free.

Ali Fayad says he just couldn't bear to see the old, tattered flying above a Detroit gas station.

He says that the wind and rain were tearing it apart.

Fayad finally went inside and told the gas station owner that he wanted to replace it.

When the owner said yes, Fayad took the old flag down, put up a brand new one and properly disposed of the old one.
