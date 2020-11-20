Former Houston radio host Dinah Powers dies

The Rod Ryan Show made the announcement Thursday on Twitter saying former radio co-host Dinah Powers died.
"It is with unimaginable sadness that I announce the passing of our friend, coworker and my former co-host Dinah Powers," the tweet read. "She was one of a kind and we are all richer for having known her."
Powers hosted the Rod Ryan Show up until August of 2019. She announced her departure just 10 days before.
Powers shared the news of her battle with cancer at the beginning of October through an Instagram post.
According to the GoFundMe shared on her page, Powers had been recently diagnosed with stage four uterine cancer which had aggressively spread into her lungs.
A November update from Powers on the GoFundMe read that she had completed her first round of chemotherapy at the beginning of the month. Powers added that she was going to start another round of treatment in mid-November.