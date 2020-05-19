Popular radio DJ killed in crash with 18-wheeler on Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A popular Houston radio DJ for 106.1 has been identified as the driver killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler along the Southwest Freeway.Arif Memon was a husband and father of two girls and was well known in the community.The crash happened Monday afternoon, authorities say Memon was driving down the freeway in his Lexus when he veered over and slammed into the back of a broken down 18-wheeler that had pulled over on the left shoulder.After learning of the crash, Memon's co-workers at the station say he was pure joy and described him as a light for everyone."He loved his family he adored his two beautiful daughters," radio host Samia Adilo said. "If I could, we were looking forward to Ramadan ending and going to party after that. I would say, 'God could you come back.'""Very caring person. (He) made lots of friends, does not matter where he would cover, what would do, he knew how to win and get into people's heart. (He was) always trying to do something for others, that's what he was about," station owner Rehan Siddiqui said,It is still unclear how the crash that left Memon's car unrecognizable happened, but his attorney says they are looking into it.