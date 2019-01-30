SOCIETY

Firefighters called to at-home delivery, then shoveled the families driveway

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters called to an at-home delivery, stick around to shovel snow.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --
A fire department in Iowa went above and beyond as a family welcomed a new addition on Monday.

According to a Facebook post, Cedar Rapids Fire Department assisted in delivering a baby at a home Monday morning. Three firefighters from the engine crew attended to the patient as they welcomed a baby boy.

On top of that, during a brutal cold stretch in the Midwest, two more firefighters responded to the scene in their personal vehicles and shoveled the family's driveway.

"The weather is cold, but this should warm your heart!" the department said in the post.

According to KGAN, the family had been sent home from the hospital prior to going into labor. While first responders arrived quickly, Scotty Abram had to spring into doctor mode for his wife Cassy.

"I was delivering a baby the next minute, and then the fire department showed up and they were calm, cool and collected," said Abram.

A responding firefighter said they noticed a lot of snow in the driveway, before requesting additional units to help, and some firefighters came in during a shift change to shovel some of the fresh snow from the driveway.

"We do anything we can do to help the individuals that need help," the firefighter said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldfirefightersbirthsnowfeel goodIowa
SOCIETY
Transformation of iconic Sears building to begin in May
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Two-story H-E-B opens in the Heights
SPONSORED: Check This Out Houston
More Society
Top Stories
WARRANT: What HPD thought it would find before shootout
Nursing assistant accused of sexually assaulting patient
Roger Clemens' son accusing bar bouncer of assault
MFAH painting may have been stolen by Nazis
Transformation of iconic Sears building to begin in May
Texas inmate to be executed for Houston officer's death
School nurse hailed for catching boy's potential fatal ailment
US prosecutor calls evidence against El Chapo overwhelming
Show More
Texas state rep. proposes bill to close gun show loophole
No footage yet showing Jussie Smollett being attacked
Two-story H-E-B opens in the Heights
Winter storm freezing everything from clothes to train tracks
Slugger Jose Canseco goes on Twitter rant about aliens
More News