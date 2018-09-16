SOCIETY

Father creates dolls to help young Muslim girls connect to their identities

Father creates dolls to help young Muslim girls connect to their identities. Alicia VItarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on September 14, 2018.

A father was having a hard time finding dolls for his two young daughters to connect to their family's Muslim identity, so he made them himself.

They're called the Salam Sisters.

It's a series of five dolls, with rearrangeable hijabs, loosely inspired by real-life Muslim women.

The company in Dubai selling them hopes they inspire young Muslim girls to take pride in their faith, and their identities.

There are stories and apps to bring them to life, to give all kids a chance to connect with a toy that looks just like them.
