Society

Fans line up for popular Selena collectible cups

IRVING, Texas (KTRK) -- Selena fans will soon be able to get their hands on two new limited-edition cups celebrating 25 years of the Tejano star's legacy.

The collectible cups are set to go on sale Saturday 9 a.m. at participating Stripes stores across Texas.



LIST OF STRIPES STORES IN HOUSTON AREA

The designers worked with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to create this year's designs as part of the 2020 collection.

"I am excited to finally share the 2020 Stripes Selena Cups, the 25th Year Collection, with her fans," she said. "These commemorative cups represent Selena's legacy that continues to inspire all who love her."

READ ALSO: This Selena tribute concert is so big, a stadium will host it

One of the cups features original artwork from an artist inspired by the Latin superstar. The cup named "Selena, Painting" comes with a purple glitter flip-lid. The original painting, "Selena, Lake Jackson, 2015", is permanently displayed in a north Austin hotel as part of the Texas Music Collection.

The second cup, "Selena Legend", comes with a bright yellow flip-lid.



Customers are limited to six per person.

The cups hold either hot or cold beverages, are double wall-insulated, dishwasher safe and BPA free, Stripes said.

READ ALSO: Gone too soon: The life and legacy of Selena
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncelebritytexas newscelebrity deathsgiftsgas stationshoppingselenaconsumer
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charter bus slams into barrier on North Loop
Boil water notice issued for Houston area lifted
Grab your boots and hats, the Rodeo Parade is here
Closures for roadwork and Rodeo events set for this weekend
Deputies chase teens in stolen car for 10 minutes
Police answer calls about truck driving wrong way on highway
Coronavirus hits several in Texas, CDC reports
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
US to leave Afghanistan in 14 months under peace deal
Beautiful Saturday, strong storms next week
Looking back at the Rodeo Parade's early days
Houston-area baseball president aboard ship tested for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News