FAMILY COMPETITION: Cousins compete against each other in steer wrestling

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Steer wrestling is one of RodeoHouston's most dangerous sports. So, it helps to have family around."I'm always half making fun of him and he's always half making fun of me," laughed Blake Knowles.Blake and his cousin, Trevor, are both steer wrestlers.They've been competing together since they were kids."If I were competing against him, yeah, I would hate his guts," Trevor Knowles explained. "But I'm not competing against him, per se. I'm just trying to throw my steer faster than he can throw his steer. So, you're actually competing against an animal, which, how do you get mad at an animal, you know?"