SOCIETY

One family decorates their home with a touch of the Queen of Christmas music

EMBED </>More Videos

Christmas Lights

ORANGEVALE, California (KTRK) --
A neighborhood in California went all out with the holiday lights and decor!

This house is featured in the annual parade of lights in an Orangevale neighborhood.

One particular home is unique as it features an 'over-the-top' display that includes a giant screen featuring the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey.

Mariah Carey saw the video for herself on Twitter and says she got the family's number.

She says she plans to call and wish them a Merry Christmas!

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymariah careychristmasu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Mourners pay respects at funeral of veteran with no family
Polar Plunge in Galveston benefiting Special Olympics Texas
SPONSORED: H-Town Spotlight: Previous
SPONSORED: H-Town Spotlight
More Society
Top Stories
5 shot and 3 dead after home invasion in east Houston
Photo released of suspect in deadly shooting
Johnsonville sausage patties recalled in contamination concern
Damage reported as strong gusty winds enter Houston area
Diet Coke announces two new flavors for the new year
Cold and windy
PayPal offers advances for government workers during shutdown
Disney cruises will sail from Galveston for another decade
Show More
66 killed after massive oil pipeline explosion in Mexico
Police track down man who stole family's dog during break-in
Kenneth Faried agrees to Nets buyout ahead of joining Rockets
Super Blood Wolf Moon to grace the sky Sunday
Boy tutored by firefighters inducted into National Honor Society
More News