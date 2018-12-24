Someone get me this family's phone number so I can call and say Merry Christmas!!! 🎄🎄🎄 https://t.co/ZRL2WPIJze — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 19, 2018

A neighborhood in California went all out with the holiday lights and decor!This house is featured in the annual parade of lights in an Orangevale neighborhood.One particular home is unique as it features an 'over-the-top' display that includes a giant screen featuring the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey.Mariah Carey saw the video for herself on Twitter and says she got the family's number.She says she plans to call and wish them a Merry Christmas!