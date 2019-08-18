Chief of Police worried that faceless doll prank could become dangerous

FESTUS, Missouri (KTRK) -- Out of nowhere, faceless dolls have started to show up in one Missouri city.No one has any idea why these dolls are popping up.With all of the dolls looking similar, it could be the work of one person or multiple people working together."The video above shows the faceless dolls, all placed in bizarre locations."A resident in the city said she has seen a couple of them, finding it weird.The Chief of Police is worried someone is going to get hurt because of these dolls."We think its a joke. But if someone thinks its a child, and they take steps to get that child out of traffic and they get injured, its not a joke anymore," the Chief said.