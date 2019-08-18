Society

Chief of Police worried that faceless doll prank could become dangerous

FESTUS, Missouri (KTRK) -- Out of nowhere, faceless dolls have started to show up in one Missouri city.

No one has any idea why these dolls are popping up.

With all of the dolls looking similar, it could be the work of one person or multiple people working together.

"The video above shows the faceless dolls, all placed in bizarre locations."

A resident in the city said she has seen a couple of them, finding it weird.

The Chief of Police is worried someone is going to get hurt because of these dolls.

"We think its a joke. But if someone thinks its a child, and they take steps to get that child out of traffic and they get injured, its not a joke anymore," the Chief said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymissouridoll in car
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former UT football star and NFL player Cedric Benson dead at 36
Tow truck driver speaks out after fists fly in traffic
Man ejected during rollover crash was not wearing seat belt
New toilets detect when someone is having sex in bathroom
7 people shot at Snapchat house party in east Houston: Police
Much anticipated In-N-Out Burger takes shape at the Grid in Stafford
CBP seize tons of marijuana in jalapeno shipment
Show More
Katy teen looks to inspire others with recovery from burn accident
3 people injured at wedding after DJ's prop causes gas explosion
Walmart evacuated after sudden sounds sets off panic
White nationalist threatened to shoot up Jewish community center: Police
Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Kingwood
More TOP STORIES News