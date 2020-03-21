Experts recommend virtual playdates for kids during social distancing

During this time of social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak, many parents are asking themselves a question, "Should my kids still have playdates?Michelle Bell juggles her time between her small business and her three children, who are 8, 11 and 13-years-old."All three of my kids are pretty social children, especially my 8 year old. He loves to be around his friends." Bell said.Some experts are advising against traditional playdates that happen indoors."We've been trying to discourage the in-person get togethers as much as possible. The more we can prevent this virus from spreading, the more lives we can save,"said Dr. Sean O'Leary, a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases.O'Leary also says it's not a good idea to visit playgrounds."There are a lot of other options for parks, going for hikes, family bike rides. All of those things are perfectly acceptable for social distancing." He explained.Bell says it's important for her children to stay connected to their friends and experts agree."Having virtual interactions, getting outside and getting fresh air when you can will all make a difference." O'Leary said.