Coronavirus

Experts recommend virtual playdates for kids during social distancing

During this time of social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak, many parents are asking themselves a question, "Should my kids still have playdates?

Michelle Bell juggles her time between her small business and her three children, who are 8, 11 and 13-years-old.

"All three of my kids are pretty social children, especially my 8 year old. He loves to be around his friends." Bell said.

Some experts are advising against traditional playdates that happen indoors.

"We've been trying to discourage the in-person get togethers as much as possible. The more we can prevent this virus from spreading, the more lives we can save,"said Dr. Sean O'Leary, a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases.

O'Leary also says it's not a good idea to visit playgrounds.

"There are a lot of other options for parks, going for hikes, family bike rides. All of those things are perfectly acceptable for social distancing." He explained.

RELATED:
How Rockets star's family tackles boredom and social distancing

How to ease your family's coronavirus anxieties

Bell says it's important for her children to stay connected to their friends and experts agree.

"Having virtual interactions, getting outside and getting fresh air when you can will all make a difference." O'Leary said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychildrencoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakfamily
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump enacts Stafford Act to respond to coronavirus crisis
Houston mayor inspects free COVID-19 test site for seniors
Houston-area COVID-19 cases rise to 123
How Houston comes together during a crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump enacts Stafford Act to respond to coronavirus crisis
4-year-old boy found dead in home
Houston-area COVID-19 cases rise to 123
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Here's when the next wave of rain rolls through this weekend
Mattress Mack hosts free pet food drive with Houston SPCA
Houston mayor inspects free COVID-19 test site for seniors
Show More
Astros' Carlos Correa has some advice worth repeating
Congress continues talks on proposed $1200 per person relief plan
Map of confirmed US coronavirus cases
Experts warn against these meds for fever and pain
7 test positive for coronavirus at free drive-thru center
More TOP STORIES News