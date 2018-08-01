SOCIETY

Sage Rosenfels, ex-Houston Texans quarterback, finds new passion for housing in developing nations

EMBED </>More Videos

Sage Rosenfels says he wants to build "Safe T Homes" in Latin America, Asia and Africa. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former Houston Texans quarterback Sage Rosenfels has always wanted to help the less fortunate.

Ideas were flowing one weekend when he created "BBQ for Haiti," which attracted Sukup Manufacturing Company to join in to do some good.

Together, they are building "Safe T Homes," dwellings that are hurricane, earthquake, tornado, fire and termite proof. The structures can also sustain 140 mph winds.

The retired NFL player and part-time journalist traveled to Haiti this week to build the first Safe T Home.

Rosenfels said he has but one goal in mind.

"Be able to house families in Latin America, Asia, Africa and wherever else they may be needed," Rosenfels said.

The houses can be used in a variety of ways other than housing, from medical clinics to hospitals and schools.

The buildings can also have solar panels installed to provide electricity.

Rosenfels said one of the benefits of the homes is providing protection from the beating sun. These houses are between 10 and 12 degrees cooler on the inside, giving those who live inside a respite from the heat.

He says he hopes to return to Haiti in the near future to build even more of the homes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHouston Texansnflhousinghaitiu.s. & worldcharitiesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Double wedding: Two sets of twins to tie the knot
Pizza deliveryman goes viral after showing off musical talents
Colorful tribute stands at Galleria to remember Santa Fe victims
Teen with autism shares sweet moment with store worker
More Society
Top Stories
Doctor's alleged killer may have tried to sell ammunition online
Body found after hours-long search in woods near Sims Bayou
Love BBQ? Reynolds Wrap wants to hire a chief grilling officer
Mold ruins award-winning HISD band's instruments
$78 million resort breaking ground in charming Fredericksburg
Kroger now delivering groceries to your door in Houston
Astros' Roberto Osuna to plead not guilty in assault case
Beyoncé's Vogue photo shoot and cover to make history
Show More
Levy Park a finalist for Urban Land Institute Open Space Award
New 'Yoshi' service brings gasoline and oil changes to your home
Suspect accused of chopping up missing Houston woman's body
Man allegedly caught having sex with teen at Spring Park and Ride
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
More News