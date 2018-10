A former radio host is doing whatever it takes to collect food for those in need.Jimmy Olson now calls a storage pod outside Walmart in the Heights his home.All of this is part of his latest food drive benefiting the Houston Food Bank."I'm living in these pods literally un-shaved and un-bathed until I reach my goal of at least 10,000 pounds of food," Olson said.Olson wants to ensure that no child goes to bed hungry.