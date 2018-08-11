A Houston restaurant is receiving major backlash after hosting Attorney General Jeff Sessions.On Friday, El Tiempo Cantina posted a picture of Sessions enjoying a meal at the Montrose restaurant.Sessions, who was in Houston addressing a meeting of federal prosecutors and law enforcement officials about the crackdown on violent crime and illegal immigration, visited the restaurant after his speech.The post from his visit instantly had many customers commenting and complaining about the restaurant's actions.El Tiempo published the following statement on Facebook:Since it's publication, all social media accounts of the Tex-Mex restaurant have been deactivated.Eyewitness News is working to obtain a response from the Attorney General's office.The owner of the restaurant talked with ABC13 in regards to the photo, watch out for his interview at 6 p.m.