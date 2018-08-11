HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston restaurant is receiving major backlash after hosting Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
On Friday, El Tiempo Cantina posted a picture of Sessions enjoying a meal at the Montrose restaurant.
Sessions, who was in Houston addressing a meeting of federal prosecutors and law enforcement officials about the crackdown on violent crime and illegal immigration, visited the restaurant after his speech.
The post from his visit instantly had many customers commenting and complaining about the restaurant's actions.
El Tiempo published the following statement on Facebook:
"El Tiempo does not in anyway support the practice of separating children from parents or any other practices of the government relative to immigration. The posting of a photograph of the Attorney General at one of our restaurants does not represent us supporting his positions. The secret service contacted us that a government official was coming to dinner at our establishment and his identity was not know until he walked through the door. The man came to dinner and he was served without us even thinking about the political situations. We were preoccupied with the secret service and catering to their wants and needs. The only thing on our minds was serving great food and giving great customer service. It was posted without review or approval by ownership and this has lead to everyone jumping to conclusions that somehow we are involved in this political matter. We don't approve of anyone separating parents and children."
Since it's publication, all social media accounts of the Tex-Mex restaurant have been deactivated.
Eyewitness News is working to obtain a response from the Attorney General's office.
The owner of the restaurant talked with ABC13 in regards to the photo, watch out for his interview at 6 p.m.