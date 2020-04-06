Coronavirus

Easter bunny is an essential worker, New Zealand prime minister jokes

Good news for kids who are looking forward to getting their Easter baskets: As the world hunkers down to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Easter bunny is considered an essential worker, at least in New Zealand.

Jacinda Ardern, the country's prime minister, was asked a lighthearted question during a press conference Monday about "younger viewers who are quite concerned...about the Easter bunny" as the April 12 holiday approaches.

"You will be pleased to know that we consider both the tooth fairy and the Easter bunny to be essential workers, but as you can imagine at this time they are going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well as their own bunnies," she said, smiling.

Ardern continued: "I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter bunny doesn't make it to your household, we have to understand that it's a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere."

She went on to suggest that families in the country set out Easter decorations to help brighten the mood for those who the Easter bunny can't visit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusu.s. & worldeaster
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Gov. Abbott speaks as Texas COVID-19 death toll tops 140
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
Chicagoans create COVID-19 memes
BCycle closes several busy stations in Houston amid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott speaks as Texas COVID-19 death toll tops 140
2 H-E-B workers reportedly test positive for COVID-19
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
Temperatures continue to climb through mid-week
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
Gov. Cuomo: NY may have hit COVID-19 apex
Show More
BCycle closes several busy stations in Houston amid COVID-19
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 2,426 cases, 41 deaths
ABC13's The Midday: Latest on the coronavirus pandemic
Megan Thee Stallion donates money to Houston nursing home
New child care tool offered to Houston area essential workers
More TOP STORIES News