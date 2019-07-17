East African refugee found safe at Memorial Hermann hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friends of a refugee from east Africa who went missing in Houston say he has been found safe.Mengisteab Berhe was reported missing Tuesday evening after his friends say he mysteriously vanished.Berhe is currently at Memorial Hermann Hospital recovering after sustaining serious injuries from an accident. His friends say he was listed in the hospital under "John Doe."Berhe's friends say someone saw reports of the missing man and had witnessed a "bad single-vehicle accident that matched Berhe's vehicle description."His friends went to Station 82 on Bellfort and Fondren and were told by the Houston Fire Department that the man involved in the accident was transported to the hospital.His wife and five children fled to Ethiopia, where they live in a refugee camp, waiting for their chance to reunite in the U.S.His roommate says Berhe, who only recently learned how to drive, had a small routine of work, home and church, saying, "He didn't know the city very well, he didn't speak English."