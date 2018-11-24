Look for more green amid the soaring skyscrapers and busy street scenes of downtown Houston. The city core's nonstop redevelopment continues with the growth of a new park to sit in the blocks between Fannin, San Jacinto, Bell, and Leland streets.With a physical address in the 1500 block of Fannin, the park will be located in an area that currently is home to South Texas College of Law, the Brown Book Shop, several offices, and apartments.Called the Southern Downtown Park, the new hub will be a gathering space in a quickly growing portion of the city. Since 2012, 1,500 new residential units have opened, and more are being developed, according to a release.