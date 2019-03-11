Society

Louisiana Cajun Navy receives new flood rescue vehicle from donor

EMBED <>More Videos

The rescue vehicle will be stationed in Galveston awaiting the next flood.

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Louisiana Cajun Navy saved a lot of lives during Hurricane Harvey, with volunteers who brought their own boats to rescue people from flooded homes and high water.

Sunday night, founder Clyde Cain accompanied a donated "deuce and a half" high profile truck to the coast. It will be stationed in Galveston, awaiting the next flood.

"It will help us get people to staging areas, after we get them out of the water," Cain said. "It's our Cajun Uber."

A local chapter of the Louisiana Cajun Navy has developed in the Houston/Galveston area. Cain lived in the Humble area as a child.

The truck was donated by a donor in Dallas, who felt it could help save lives, rather than being part of a collection. It was a military truck in its former life.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societygalvestonmilitaryhurricane harveytrucks
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 people injured in drive-by shooting in SE Houston: deputies
Fiancé mourns loss of clerk fatally shot during robbery
Los Tigres del Norte set RodeoHouston attendance record
UH Cougars defeat Cincinnati to claim conference title
3-year-old cancer patient gets $1,000 donation from constable
Vincent van Gogh exhibit opens at Museum of Fine Arts
I-45 near downtown reopened after emergency pothole repair
Show More
Parts of HLSR Agventure back open after water main break
Trailer caught on camera swerving and losing control on 610
Parents detained after 5-year-old found dead in SE Houston
30 hurt in heavy turbulence on flight that landed at JFK
Another tape appears to show R. Kelly abusing girls: attorney
More TOP STORIES News