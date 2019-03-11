Louisiana Cajun Navy receives new flood rescue vehicle from donor

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Louisiana Cajun Navy saved a lot of lives during Hurricane Harvey, with volunteers who brought their own boats to rescue people from flooded homes and high water.Sunday night, founder Clyde Cain accompanied a donated "deuce and a half" high profile truck to the coast. It will be stationed in Galveston, awaiting the next flood."It will help us get people to staging areas, after we get them out of the water," Cain said. "It's our Cajun Uber."A local chapter of the Louisiana Cajun Navy has developed in the Houston/Galveston area. Cain lived in the Humble area as a child.The truck was donated by a donor in Dallas, who felt it could help save lives, rather than being part of a collection. It was a military truck in its former life.