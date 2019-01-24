SOCIETY

Disneyland making changes to prepare for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

EMBED </>More Videos

Disneyland is making some changes to park infrastructure to prepare for the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

ANAHEIM, California --
Disneyland is making some changes to park infrastructure to prepare for the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

There will be several changes made to the park ahead of the new attraction. The changes, collectively called Project Stardust, are meant to help ease traffic around the park as very large crowds are expected for the new Star Wars attraction this summer.

Project Stardust will include the following:

Sleeping Beauty Castle is undergoing another refurbishment through spring. The iconic castle will receive some remodeling along with a new roof.

On Main Street, U.S.A., curbs are being enhanced with slow inclines to help improve access when guests first enter. Also, the horse-drawn streetcar track has been replaced in its entirety.

Fantasyland will receive reconfigured guest queues for Matterhorn Bobsleds as well as improved guest access for "It's a Small World" and Dumbo the Flying Elephant.

Also, Adventureland now has a brand new area that was previously underutilized.

Elsewhere in Disneyland, the locations of planters and outdoor vending carts are being adjusted to make room for additional walking space and new, more efficient stroller areas.

There will also be more seating in Disneyland than ever before when Project Stardust is complete, the park said.

Disney is the parent company of ABC13.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydisneydisneylandhoteltheme parkamusement parkconstructionstar warsAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle to partially close for repairs
Disneyland ticket, parking prices increase up to 25 percent
Disneyland offering special 3-day tickets for SoCal residents
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' shown off in behind-the-scenes video
SOCIETY
CONTEST: Write a 350-word letter to win a lakefront home
NASA-area businesses feel impact of government shutdown
Houston artist honors Mattress Mack
Veteran stops to help Colin Powell change flat tire
More Society
Top Stories
Boy found alive after vanishing from grandma's backyard
Gunman chases victim before Houston gas station shooting
New cruise line will offer adults-only cruises
Man charged in Grand Pkwy wrong-way crash that killed 2
James Harden officially gets NBA All-Star starting nod
Mom wants complex held accountable after son with autism drowns
Houston woman was 'upset' before disappearing: police
Lawmaker seeking dress code for parents at school
Show More
Houston artist honors Mattress Mack
Veteran stops to help Colin Powell change flat tire
NASA-area businesses feel impact of government shutdown
Chuck Norris wants lookalikes for his 5K run
Caught on doorbell cam: Would-be burglar scared off by dogs
More News