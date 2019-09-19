Society

Disney World balloon handler nearly carried away by winds

ORLANDO, Florida -- Strong winds nearly carried away a balloon handler in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

It happened during "Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party" on Sunday.

Erick Comellas, the person who took video of the moment, posted on Facebook: "The brave cast member who slayed the wind monster in this video is okay!"

Comellas tagged Brandon Myers in the video; he's identified as the balloon handler.

Myers was able to hang on and prevent himself from becoming a real-life version of Pixar's "Up."

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridau.s. & worlddisney worldballoon
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Worse than Harvey' Life-threatening floods slam Winnie
Tornado outbreak: Nurse escapes as twister closes in
Another round of heavy storms expected Thursday
Tornado damages cars and homes in Baytown
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Missing Magnolia teen found safe in Dobbin, Texas
Body found near disabled vehicle on 610 West Loop
Show More
Do you know the little girl with the feeding tube?
Body of newborn baby found buried in shallow grave
Driver shot in Fort Bend County road rage incident
UFOs are real, U.S. Navy says
High water threatens buildings in Galveston's Strand district
More TOP STORIES News