SOCIETY

Dancing mailman brings smile to homeowner in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

A Texas homeowner couldn't stop smiling when her doorbell security system captured video of a mailman doing something unusual outside her doorstep.

PORT NECHES, Texas --
A Texas homeowner couldn't stop smiling when her doorbell security system captured video of a mailman doing something unusual outside her doorstep.

Barbara Hickey, of Port Neches, said the video showed her mailman dancing, swaying his hips and performing some high kicks.

VIDEO: Walmart yodeling boy Mason Ramsey yodels his way to Coachella
EMBED More News Videos

Mason Ramsey, the 11-year-old who went viral after yodeling in Walmart, has a new place to show off his pipes: Coachella.



Hickey said she was trying to answer the door, but didn't make it in time and added that the video made her day.

The mailman eventually put the mail in the mailbox before waving goodbye.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymailmancaught on cameradistractiontexas news
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
More Society
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News