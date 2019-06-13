Dads can splash free this Father's Day at Typhoon Texas

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for some fun in the sun this Father's Day, you may want to check out Typhoon Texas.
The waterpark is offering free admission to all dads on June 16 with the purchase of a single-day ticket at the window. The day pass must be purchased at the Typhoon Texas ticket window for dads to receive their free pass.
Families will be able to enjoy raft rides, tube slides and free-fall body slides from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The waterpark is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall.
If dads prefer to cool off inside on their special day, Altitude Trampoline Park will let dads jump free.
Head to the Altitude Trampoline Park website to find a location near you.
