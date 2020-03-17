COVID-19 Texas: Fort Bend, City of Galveston latest to close restaurants, bars

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Galveston and Fort Bend County are joining the growing list of government entities that are ordering bars and other public venues to be closed down due to coronavirus concerns.
Bars and dining areas of restaurants will be closed at midnight Wednesday in Fort Bend County.
In the Galveston city limits, the order to close bars and amusement venues is effective at 4 p.m. Tuesday, but restaurants there will get a short reprieve.
The city's order includes museums and theme parks like the Pleasure Pier and Moody Gardens. While bars and popular sites have to shut down by 4 p.m., restaurants get a little more time before having to close. Restaurants will be limited to take-out orders, deliveries, and drive-thru services beginning at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
While the city of Galveston joins Houston and Harris County dine-in restaurants, bars, and nightclubs that have been shut down, other counties in the area are not making the same demands.
Here is how each county in the Houston area is handling the operation of restaurants, bars, and nightclubs:
Harris County
All bars and nightclubs in Harris County, including those in the county's unincorporated areas, have been ordered to shut down in order to maintain social distancing for 15 days.
The closures began on March 17. County Judge Lina Hidalgo said all of the county's restaurants must only offer drive-thru and delivery services and must shut down any dining areas.
Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen said a hotline has been set up for people to report any sightings of overcrowding at bars, restaurants and nightclubs.
She also said citations carrying up to a $2,000 fine may be issued.
Montgomery County
While Montgomery County area-restaurants and bars were still allowed to operate, county authorities ordered occupancy to be reduced to 50 people or less, and tables have to be spaced at least 10 feet apart. Movie theaters are limited to 25 people or less per screen.
Fort Bend County
The order to close bars, nightclubs, and restaurants without drive-thru services in Fort Bend County will take effect at midnight Wednesday and will continue for at least 15 days, similar to orders in other counties. County Judge KP George issued the order Tuesday, March 17. Take-out, delivery, and drive-thru services will still be allowed to operate.
Galveston County
While events have been limited to less than 50 people, no county-wide declarations or orders had been made as of Tuesday morning. Galveston County Judge Mark Henry called the order "illegal," and is not something he was contemplating.
The city of Galveston ordered bars, amusement parks, and museums to close at 4 p.m. on March 17 for 15 days. Restaurant dining areas were also ordered closed beginning at 5 a.m. on March 18.
Brazoria County
No orders to reduce service, hours, or capacity.
Waller County
No orders to reduce service, hours, or capacity.
Austin County
No orders to reduce service, hours, or capacity.
Chambers County
No orders to reduce service, hours, or capacity.
This video above is from a previous story.
READ MORE: What we know about the Houston-area coronavirus cases
RELATED: Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
COVID-19 Texas: Fort Bend, City of Galveston latest to close restaurants, bars
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More