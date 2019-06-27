Society

Community steps in to help McDonald's employee after photo goes viral

FAYETTE COUNTY, Georgia -- Someone tried to shame a McDonald's employee on social media for sleeping on the job - but instead his entire community came together to help.

The employee, 21-year-old Simon Childs, is homeless and was sleeping between shifts.

A woman posted the photo of him sleeping saying it was another reason for her to leave her town in Georgia.

Childs is the father of a newborn son and his mother just passed away.

When the story behind the photo started spreading, the community came together to help him.

"I thought it would be something negative and nobody would care about it," Childs said.

He was shocked when he came back to work and saw piles of donated diapers for his son, supplies and clothes.

Someone even let him borrow their car for job interviews.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiamcdonald'shomelessfamilyu.s. & worldgood newsfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News