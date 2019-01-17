SOCIETY

Coins for A's inspires young coin collectors

EMBED </>More Videos

Greater Houston Coin Club members have been on a mission to get kids involved in the hobby.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
A penny saved is a penny earned, but if that coin is extremely rare, it could make you a pretty penny.

The program is called Coins for A's and there's an incentive for students doing well in school. If your child receives three or more A's on his or her report card, the coin club wants you to submit it to them.

Greater Houston Coin Club members have been on a mission to get kids involved in the hobby.

In turn, they'll give your child or teen collectible coins to start or add to their collection.

One of the founders of the program, Carl Schwenker, said, "They come back at our next meeting and they make a presentation to us, and this is a big step for a lot of kids that are really pretty shy."

On top of getting younger generations interested in this modern day treasure hunt, they want everyone to discover the joys of collecting.

They're inviting the public to the 62nd Houston Money Show at the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe.

If you attend and participate in their Golden Ticket opportunity, you could go home with a lot more coin than what you walked in with.
There are five gold coins being raffled off, including an 1851 Liberty Head $1 gold coin.

"The little dollar coin, which I love, is $545," Schwenker said.

Also in the mix; a 1925-D two-and-a-half-dollar Indian Head gold coin valued at $550. There's a 1908 Liberty Head $5 coin, which lists for $495. Or a 1901 Liberty Head $10 gold piece valued at $825.

But the biggest gem is the 1908 Saint Gaudens $20 gold coin. Current book value for that is $1,460. While a coin valued that much seems like a lot, that's pennies on the dollar.

RELATED: Rare penny found in lunch money could be worth more than $1 million

Just recently, a 1943 copper penny sold for over $200,000 at auction.

Other pennies have been known to sell for a million, and when that happens, people start looking at their change a lot closer.

"It makes national news and everyone turns around and looks in their pockets and says, 'Gee, do I have a 43? That's fun I think,'" Schwenker explained.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycoinshobbiesConroeHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Houston bull riding community mourns death of Mason Lowe
Join ABC13 and the Houston Food Bank
USPS celebrates Lunar New Year with new postal stamp
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
More Society
Top Stories
Emergency crews search for victim that drove into Dickinson Bayou
Woman pretended to be autistic in indecency case: police
Church buys home for woman who lost children in fire
Proposed bill would eliminate STAAR test
UPS hiring 575 workers for new delivery facility in Houston
Foods you may want to avoid during a government shutdown
New Katy ISD chief asks for trust as he takes over reins
Police searching for man who exposed himself to HISD student
Show More
Divers report sighting of one of world's largest great white sharks
ESPN seeking summer intern to help report sports
More migrant families may have been separated: Watchdog
Houston bull riding community mourns death of Mason Lowe
Police activity in Texas Medical Center after shots reported
More News