Cirque du Soleil Luzia is back in Houston, this time with a Mexico theme

A look inside Cirque du Soleil with Pooja Lodhia.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get ready to be transported to an imaginary Mexico with Cirque du Soleil Luzia.

The 38th show Luzia, is named after the Spanish words for 'light' and 'rain'.

The 44 performers come from 15 different countries.

"We work together, we all live together, we see each other all the time, so sometimes you love each other and sometimes you just want to go away from them and be on vacation for a week," laughed Enya White, trapeze artist.

The show runs from Jan. 10 to Feb. 24 at the Sam Houston Race Park.

For ticketing info go to Cirque du Soleil website.

