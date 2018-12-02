SOCIETY

'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 2, 2018.

AUSTIN, Texas --
The film "Christmas Vacation" is considered a holiday classic by some, and one man in Austin has taken that to a new extreme.

He has recreated the scene from the movie where Clark Griswold hangs from the roof while trying to put up Christmas lights.

Chris Heerlein wanted to win a neighborhood holiday display contest.

Instead, he caused panic only a day after putting his display up.

A passerby is seen on home surveillance video rushing in to try and help a dummy, believing it was a real person.

He called 911.

The family has posted a sign telling people it's not real.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldchristmasholidaytexas newsbuzzworthyAustin
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Vintage hip-hop flea market happening Sunday
Police hope to ID couple after engagement ring fail
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
More Society
Top Stories
Mom accused of drowning and decapitating 5-year-old son
'He loved Houston:' Neil Bush shares memories of his father
Man turns himself in, saying he killed woman at motel
Man allegedly shot and killed ex-wife's new boyfriend
Vintage hip-hop flea market happening Sunday
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
George H.W. Bush's final words
'Mattress Mack' shares personal memories of President Bush
Show More
President Bush's aide reflects on decades-long relationship
GET OUTSIDE: Sunny Sunday as temperatures warm up this afternoon
Police hope to ID couple after engagement ring fail
Suspect charged with capital murder in Cypress home invasion
FedEx driver stops to properly fold fallen American flag
More News