Christmas Eve Super Feast short 25,000 toys for kids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some of this year's most popular holiday toys are inside bags at the George R. Brown Convention Center, ready to make a child smile at the 41st annual Christmas Eve Super Feast.

"Every year, we feed tens of thousands of families," said Nicole Lopez with Super Feast. "It's kind of set up like Santa's workshop, and they get to pick the toys that they want."



Although the team at City Wide Club have prepared all year, on Monday, they were still short thousands of toys: about 25,000 toys to be exact. They're also in need a few hundred bikes.

"We really need the city's help to really make this happen for these kids," said Lopez.

They're asking for items such as Barbie dolls or monster trucks, which they say are "always a big hit in Houston."

If you're interested in donating, you can drop off new and unopened or unwrapped gifts at the GRB Convention Center on Christmas Eve.

You can also call the City Wide Club of Houston at 713-752-CLUB for more information

"For some of these children at Christmas, this is going to be their opportunity not only for a hot meal, but just to experience the magic of Christmas," said Lopez. "We are going to do everything we can."

