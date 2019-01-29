"Pediatrics" journal released a study on January 28th that if Americans have guns, they're more likely to own handguns.
It finds as more people own handguns, the number of children killed by firearms has also increased over the past decade.
The study references that handguns are often purchased for personal protection, but researchers also point out that nearly five million children are in homes where at least one loaded firearm is not locked away.
society gun safety guns children
