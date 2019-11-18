chick-fil-a

Chick-fil-A will no longer donate to anti-LGBTQ organizations

ATLANTA -- Fast food chain Chick-fil-A will no longer fund two organizations that have historically been against same-sex marriage, according to ABC News.

The Georgia-based chain has been under fire from the LGBTQ community for reportedly donating money to The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Chick-fil-A told ABC News it will refocus its donations to groups centered on "hunger, homelessness and education" in the new year.

"Beginning in 2020 the Chick-fil-A Foundation will introduce a more focused giving approach, donating to a smaller number of organizations working exclusively in the areas of hunger, homelessness and education," Chick-fil-A said in a statement Monday.

"We have also proactively disclosed our 2018 tax filing and a preview of 2019 gifts to date on chick-fil-afoundation.org," the statement added. "The intent of charitable giving from the Chick-fil-A Foundation is to nourish the potential in every child."

Tim Tassopoulos, the president and COO of Chick-fil-A, added that "no organization will be excluded from future consideration -- faith-based or non-faith-based."

The chain currently boasts more than 2,400 restaurants across the country.

Its stance on LGBTQ rights has been the subject of boycotts, anti-boycotts and more for years, since CEO Dan Cathy first drew condemnation from activists in 2012 when he said he supported "the biblical definition of the family unit" -- marriage only between a man and woman.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylgbtqreligionchick fil afast food restaurantlgbt
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICK-FIL-A
Chick-fil-A apologizes after misleading email to customers
Chick-fil-A among slowest drive-thrus, study says
Odessa Chick-fil-A feeds police in midst of shooting
Fried chicken sandwiches in Houston you must try
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas leader working to turn Montgomery Co. into 'gun sanctuary'
Diesel leak in SW Houston may affect your evening commute
These schools are the top ranked in the Houston area
Food truck workers sexually assaulted by robbers: HPD
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
19-year-old jail officer charged with bringing drugs to work
Horrible accident leaves mom fighting for her future
Show More
Bun B says 'maybe' to mayoral run as he backs Rodney Reed
Woman trying to get to hospital ends up having baby on I-45
These alternatives are cheaper than Botox but are they better?
Kanye calls himself the "greatest artist that God has ever created"
What was that black smoke in the sky? An 18-wheeler on fire
More TOP STORIES News