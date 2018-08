If you're going to visit Galveston Island this weekend, here's what you need to know.There's the newly renovated aquarium pyramid, and new films at the Moody Gardens theater.There's a new ride called the "Shark Attack D." Active military members can receive a buy-one-get-one-free all-day ride passCheck out Hearsay and Shark Shack if you're looking for something new to try on the island.