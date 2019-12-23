Champion Forest Park to open in first quarter 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Harris County Precinct 4 is wrapping up construction on Champion Forest Park, a new 8.4-acre park located near the intersection of Cypresswood Drive and Cutten Road that will connect several pieces of the Cypress Creek Greenway. It's an ongoing project to preserve the natural corridor along Cypress Creek.Construction on the $400,000 park began in November 2018 and is expected to wrap up by first quarter 2020, Precinct 4 Parks Director Dennis Johnston said. The project was funded through Harris County's $60 million parks and trails bond referendum that was approved by voters in 2014.The new park will include a small playground, three soccer fields, walking trails, picnic tables, ample lighting, a permeable surface parking lot and restroom facilities. The site, located adjacent to Cypress Creek, was formerly owned by a plant nursery and purchased by the Harris County Flood Control District."I think it's a great use of the flood plain property," Johnston said. "The park is designed to flood; we've used those in several locations."Johnston said the new park will also connect to the Fallen Warriors Memorial park across the road and will connect to the Kickerillo-Mischer Preserve in the future.Additionally, Johnston said Precinct 4 has several other projects underway in Spring and Klein. Johnston said the D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA at Cypress Creek gave its lake, located at the southwest corner of Hwy. 249 and Cypress Creek, to Precinct 4."We're taking the silt out and bringing it back to its previous depths. ... We plan on stocking fish and creating a nice little fishing lake there with a trail around it that will connect to the 100 Acre Wood Preserve," he said.Johnston added the $300,000 project is slated to open by third quarter 2020.Additionally, Johnston said just across Hwy. 249 from the lake, the YMCA also gave Precinct 4 a 7-9-acre tract where the parks department is planning to build a playground once it is cleaned and fencing is added. The $120,000 project will serve as an extension of the Kickerillo-Mischer Preserve and is set to open by second quarter 2020. Both the lake and the playground will be connected under Hwy. 249 for easy pedestrian access."This is all part of the Cypress Creek Greenway," he said. "That's going to be a big focus for us going forward."