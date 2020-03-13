Bryan ranch holds livestock show after Rodeo cancellation

BRYAN, Texas (KTRK) -- Heifer after heifer were rounded up and ready for show Thursday at the B.R. Ranch in Bryan."Everybody here today is family to us," ranch owner Brian Rogers said.When officials shut down the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo over COVID-19 concerns, the news spread quickly."I started crying. It was like, my first reaction. This was my last year, and I won't be able to do it again," Makayla Comeaux explained.Immediately, family and friends helped Brian and Caroline Rogers empty out hay from their 85 by 125 ft. barn.They hoped the kids who hadn't been able to show their cattle at the rodeo would have the opportunity to still showcase their hard work.It's been a team effort, even strangers have supported."We have had people donating money from Canada to Australia. All over the United States. It has been very overwhelming, and we threw this together in less than 24 hours," Brian said.Businesses have also donated food, water, generators and light poles so participants and families could be comfortable in their trailers.For many of the FFA and 4H students, this is their livelihood. This is what makes them smile. The fact the Rogers family could help them do that is what community is all about."This is all a testament to the livestock industry. If we need something, we step up," Caroline said.The Rogers' say about 400 people came to their makeshift show.