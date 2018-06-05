SOCIETY

GOOD NEWS: Boy battling brain tumor celebrates last day of chemo

Boy battling brain tumor celebrates last day of chemo

By
MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --
A Texas boy is finishing his last day of chemo Tuesday afternoon after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.



Leo Mosqueda is a 5th grader at Bear Branch Elementary School in the Magnolia Independent School District. His classmates and teachers sent him boxes of cards and letters wishing him well when he first started chemo in March. Chemotherapy meant Leo couldn't attend class because of a compromised immune system.

His family and friends took to social media with the hashtags #fightlikeakid and #teamleo. They even created a GoFundMe to help Mosqueda's family with mounting medical bills.

Leo is more likely to talk with you about his life plans rather than focus on the cancerous tumor.

"I want to be a singing eye doctor," said Leo with a smile.

His family says the treatment shrunk his tumor and it's almost gone.

Community rallies behind student fighting brain tumor

