SOCIETY

Son on life support no excuse to skip work, manager tells employee

EMBED </>More Videos

A manager was fired over the response to an employee with a son on life support.

Eyewitness News
ALBION, Michigan --
There is outrage over a manager's response to another employee's tragic family news.

Crystal Fisher's 18-year-old son Jason was placed on life support as he battles an infection.

Fisher says she texted her manager at PS Food Mart in Michigan about the situation, and the manager was unsympathetic, telling her it wasn't an excuse to skip work.

"This is his life we're talking about, not just in the hospital sick. He's on life support, " said Fisher. "And I let her know that no, I'm not quitting, I want my job, that my son's more important, though, than your job because I can replace your job. I cannot replace my kid."

The company didn't waste time responding. It says the manager was fired Monday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysocietyfamilyu.s. & worldemployment
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News