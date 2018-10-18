SOCIETY

Boots and Bling gala to benefit firefighters

EMBED </>More Videos

Boots and Bling gala to benefit Robert Garner Firefighter Foundation

Related Topics:
societyfirefightersHouston
SOCIETY
Man and child face backlash after dressing like Nazis
Disabled man finds an 'Angel' after losing dog to cancer
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Mom's scary Halloween prank goes viral
People are spreading cremains on rides at Disney
More Society
Top Stories
'I SAID BAD THINGS': Man who hurled racist insults responds
BORDER WATCH: Migrant caravan continues moving north
Houston man who attended Pittsburgh synagogue reacts to shooting
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
NEW VIDEO: Transgender student bullied before brutal attack
Charges filed against suspected Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
Man and child face backlash after dressing like Nazis
'A horrible, horrible thing': Trump responds to Pittsburgh shooting
Show More
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $750M lottery jackpot
Saturday's weather rolling into Sunday with warm temperatures and clear skies
Coogs blowout undefeated South Florida, 57-36
BETO AND BRON: LeBron James shows off support for O'Rourke
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
More News