Society

Biracial boy dragged by school bus driver

WEST POINT, Utah (KTRK) -- A Utah mother is suing a school bus driver who she says intentionally dragged her son. She claims the bus driver did it because he's racist.

Video from the school bus shows the 14-year-old's backpack get stuck in the doors as he exits. The bus starts moving, dragging him for several feet as students look on.

In a civil rights lawsuit, the teen's mother claims he was targeted because he is biracial.

"I was glad he didn't kill him. I was glad he didn't go under the wheels," said the boy's mother.

When asked if he considered himself to be racist, the driver said, "Not at all. Look at my dog. He's as black as can be."

The driver says he didn't see the boy and would have stopped if he did.

The school district terminated the driver, saying they take any claims of racial discrimination seriously.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutahdiscriminationschool busaccident
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News