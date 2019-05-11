Biracial boy dragged by school bus driver

WEST POINT, Utah (KTRK) -- A Utah mother is suing a school bus driver who she says intentionally dragged her son. She claims the bus driver did it because he's racist.Video from the school bus shows the 14-year-old's backpack get stuck in the doors as he exits. The bus starts moving, dragging him for several feet as students look on.In a civil rights lawsuit, the teen's mother claims he was targeted because he is biracial."I was glad he didn't kill him. I was glad he didn't go under the wheels," said the boy's mother.When asked if he considered himself to be racist, the driver said, "Not at all. Look at my dog. He's as black as can be."The driver says he didn't see the boy and would have stopped if he did.The school district terminated the driver, saying they take any claims of racial discrimination seriously.