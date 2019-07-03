Baytown officers mow woman's lawn after she gets overheated in the sun

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Baytown police officers went above and beyond to help a woman who was struggling with her yard.The Baytown Police Department posted on its Facebook page that officers helped a woman mow her lawn.Officers responded to a call for service in the 800 block of S Circle, and found an elderly woman who got overheated from the sun while she was trying to mow her and a neighbor's lawns.While in uniform, the officers rolled up their sleeves and helped the woman. The officers took turns mowing both lawns until the job was complete.